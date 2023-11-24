Fri. Nov 24th, 2023

    News

    Surprise! Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby Girl London

    By

    Nov 24, 2023 , , , ,
    Surprise! Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby Girl London

    JC Olivera/Getty

    Paris Hilton made a surprise announcement on Instagram on Friday: She and husband Carter Reum have welcomed a baby girl, 11 months after their son Phoenix was born by surrogate.

    “Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton, 42, wrote next to a photo of a pink baby outfit embroidered wth the name London, a stuffed bunny, and a pink heart-shaped sunglasses.

    On her Instagram story, Hilton and Reum also celebrated the new arrival—bouncing Phoenix on the Thanksgiving table while chanting “Big Brother!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    NY cops arrest 34 pro-Palestinian protestors who disrupted Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by gluing themselves to Sixth Avenue and covering themselves in fake blood made from grape juice

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    FDA issues health warning as wellness supplement dubbed ‘gas station heroin’ causes SEIZURES in dozens of Americans

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    A couple in their 30s who hit a net worth of $1 million have more than 95% of their stock portfolio invested in 3 index funds and the rest in one individual stock. Take a look at their portfolio.

    Nov 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    NY cops arrest 34 pro-Palestinian protestors who disrupted Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by gluing themselves to Sixth Avenue and covering themselves in fake blood made from grape juice

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    FDA issues health warning as wellness supplement dubbed ‘gas station heroin’ causes SEIZURES in dozens of Americans

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    A couple in their 30s who hit a net worth of $1 million have more than 95% of their stock portfolio invested in 3 index funds and the rest in one individual stock. Take a look at their portfolio.

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Black Friday boot deals: 20 editor-approved picks on winter-ready styles

    Nov 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy