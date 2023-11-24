Diddy and R&B Star Aaron Hall ‘Took Turns’ Raping Woman, New Lawsuit Claims

Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with a third lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, this time from a Jane Doe who says the hip-hop mogul and R&B star Aaron Hall took turns raping her and a friend more than 30 years ago.

In the New York Supreme Court filing, first obtained by Rolling Stone, the anonymous woman claims she and her friend first met Diddy and Hall at an MCA Records event in New York City. The accuser also names MCA and Geffen Records as additional defendants having enabled the assaults.

According to the lawsuit, “Combs and Hall were very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend, offering them drinks throughout the night,” before the foursome retreated to Hall’s apartment, where “Jane Doe was offered more drinks and was coerced into having sex with Combs.”

