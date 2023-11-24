Fri. Nov 24th, 2023

    News

    NY cops arrest 34 pro-Palestinian protestors who disrupted Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by gluing themselves to Sixth Avenue and covering themselves in fake blood made from grape juice

    By

    Nov 24, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    NY cops arrest 34 pro-Palestinian protestors who disrupted Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by gluing themselves to Sixth Avenue and covering themselves in fake blood made from grape juice

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York was marred by pro-Palestinian demonstrators
    Police have arrested 34 pro-Palestinian activists protesting at the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade
    Protesters jumped barriers during the Sixth Avenue parade and doused themselves in blood
    Members of the group were arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct

    By Martha Williams for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 10:35 AM EST, November 24, 2023 | Updated: 10:53 EST, November 24, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    New York police have arrested 34 pro-Palestinian protesters who disrupted the iconic Macy’s Day Parade.

    The annual Thanksgiving Day parade that Macy’s hosted on Sixth Avenue was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protests amid heightened tensions over the Middle East crisis.

    New York City police have criminally charged four activists with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

    The remaining thirty were issued trespassing summonses after the protesters jumped over the barricades to block the route and a big ‘Free Palestine banner.

    Activists doused themselves in fake blood and apparently glued themselves to the road, forcing the extravagant parade around their demonstrations in Midtown Manhattan to go ahead.

    The protest focused on US support for Israel, while also linking the Middle East crisis to climate change, chanting: ‘Liberation for Palestine and climate’.

    Several protesters were taken into custody after marring the family event with political outbursts over the Middle East crisis

    Pro-Palestinian protesters jumped the barricade and brought the parade to a halt Thursday morning about two hours after the procession got underway.

    During the protests, the Pro-Palestinian group wore white jumpsuits sprayed with fake blood – which appeared to be made from grape juice – and branded with words such as “colonialism” and “consumerism.”

    The bold demonstrators refused to leave Sixth Avenue – where the famous parade took place – until they were finally taken into police custody.

    Loud cheers rang out from the crowd as the white overall-clad protesters poured fake blood on themselves and held up the parade in front of thousands of people as they appeared to try to link the Middle East crisis to climate change, shouting: ‘Liberation for Palestine. and climate.’

    The protests left many outraged that the popular, fun-filled family event had been dragged into politics, while others commented on the way the broadcasts seemed to purposefully avoid highlighting the disruption that was taking place.

    Amid heightened political tensions, NYPD officers were out and about, with officials saying they had increased “robust” security along the route compared to previous years.

    Other protest-related disturbances were reported at two different locations in New York, on West 49th Street and West 59th Street.

    Protesters spray-painted the words “Free Palestine” on the pillars of the main branch of the New York Public Library near Bryant Park, a police spokesman said. The Washington Post.

    NY cops arrest 34 pro-Palestinian protestors who disrupted Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by gluing themselves to Sixth Avenue and covering themselves in fake blood made from grape juice

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Share of the Week: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Villains

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Sharon Osbourne, 71, admits she ‘could do with putting on a few pounds but her body isn’t listening’ after dropping 42lbs with weight loss drug

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Black Friday Dyson Airwrap sales: This year’s deal is the biggest discount we’ve ever seen

    Nov 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Share of the Week: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Villains

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Sharon Osbourne, 71, admits she ‘could do with putting on a few pounds but her body isn’t listening’ after dropping 42lbs with weight loss drug

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Black Friday Dyson Airwrap sales: This year’s deal is the biggest discount we’ve ever seen

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    A cluster of sunspots 15 times bigger than Earth could send a solar storm our way as early as Saturday

    Nov 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy