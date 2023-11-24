NY cops arrest 34 pro-Palestinian protestors who disrupted Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by gluing themselves to Sixth Avenue and covering themselves in fake blood made from grape juice

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York was marred by pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Police have arrested 34 pro-Palestinian activists protesting at the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Protesters jumped barriers during the Sixth Avenue parade and doused themselves in blood

Members of the group were arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New York police have arrested 34 pro-Palestinian protesters who disrupted the iconic Macy’s Day Parade.

The annual Thanksgiving Day parade that Macy’s hosted on Sixth Avenue was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protests amid heightened tensions over the Middle East crisis.

New York City police have criminally charged four activists with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

The remaining thirty were issued trespassing summonses after the protesters jumped over the barricades to block the route and a big ‘Free Palestine banner.

Activists doused themselves in fake blood and apparently glued themselves to the road, forcing the extravagant parade around their demonstrations in Midtown Manhattan to go ahead.

The protest focused on US support for Israel, while also linking the Middle East crisis to climate change, chanting: ‘Liberation for Palestine and climate’.

Several protesters were taken into custody after marring the family event with political outbursts over the Middle East crisis

Pro-Palestinian protesters jumped the barricade and brought the parade to a halt Thursday morning about two hours after the procession got underway.

During the protests, the Pro-Palestinian group wore white jumpsuits sprayed with fake blood – which appeared to be made from grape juice – and branded with words such as “colonialism” and “consumerism.”

The bold demonstrators refused to leave Sixth Avenue – where the famous parade took place – until they were finally taken into police custody.

Loud cheers rang out from the crowd as the white overall-clad protesters poured fake blood on themselves and held up the parade in front of thousands of people as they appeared to try to link the Middle East crisis to climate change, shouting: ‘Liberation for Palestine. and climate.’

The protests left many outraged that the popular, fun-filled family event had been dragged into politics, while others commented on the way the broadcasts seemed to purposefully avoid highlighting the disruption that was taking place.

Amid heightened political tensions, NYPD officers were out and about, with officials saying they had increased “robust” security along the route compared to previous years.

Other protest-related disturbances were reported at two different locations in New York, on West 49th Street and West 59th Street.

Protesters spray-painted the words “Free Palestine” on the pillars of the main branch of the New York Public Library near Bryant Park, a police spokesman said. The Washington Post.