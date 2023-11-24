Sharon Osbourne, 71, admits she ‘could do with putting on a few pounds but her body isn’t listening’ after dropping 42lbs with weight loss drug

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sharon Osbourne has admitted she could put on a few pounds after losing 50 pounds on Hollywood’s controversial weight-loss drug.

The former

Sharon told presenters Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway: ‘It does what it says on the tin, it absolutely does. But my only fear is that it gets into the right hands. I don’t think it’s for teenagers at all.

‘I’m afraid of 16 to 20 year olds. It’s easy to say; “This is it, I can eat whatever I want and keep taking this injection. I think it should be in the hands of older people who fully understand that this can have side effects.

“I don’t want young girls because in the world we live in today everyone wants to be skinny.”

Sharon Osbourne has admitted she could gain a few pounds after losing 50 pounds with a weight-loss drug

The former

Speaking about her experience with taking the weight-loss drug, which she took last December, Sharon said: ‘I was just tired of having to go back and forth with my weight. I thought I’d tried everything, so I figured I might as well give it a try.

‘I could use a few pounds. But right now my body isn’t listening.

“Ozzy doesn’t like it. He thinks something is going to happen to me. It’s too good to be true.’

In an interview with Piers Morgan in September, Sharon opened up about how the side effects affected her.

‘It’s a mental problem. It really is, unless kids grow up in a household where they live on chips and pies,” she said.

‘But I took (the injection). I used it for four months and lost 30 kilos, but as with everything, there is always no quick recipe.’

She continued, “I was very ill for a few months. The first few months I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.

“But listen, I did it for four months, I lost 30 pounds. I just popped two chips in my mouth during break, and I’m eating normally now, and I haven’t gained a pound. Nothing.’

Concerned: ‘Ozzy doesn’t like it. He thinks something is going to happen to me. It’s too good to be true,” Sharon said

Health: Sharon pictured left at the Rolling Stone UK Awards on Thursday evening, precisely in March 2022, before she started the controversial weight loss shot

Concerns: Sharon told presenters Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway: ‘It does what it says on the tin, it absolutely does. But my only fear is that it will end up in the right hands.”

A new Sharon: Sharon (seen on the left in June) is noticeably slimmer after using the slimming injections. Right in the photo in 2017

Concerns: Sharon shocked fans when she revealed her dramatic two-stone weight loss in an interview with Piers Morgan earlier this year

Sharon previously underwent a gastric bypass procedure in 1999 after battling her weight for years.

Ozempic, also known as Wegovy, is the brand name for semaglutide, which works in the brain to make users feel full.

According to the company’s website, taking the drug can have uncomfortable side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea and constipation.

“I started Ozempic last December and I’ve been off it for a while, but my warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy,” the music manager said.

“You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to get addicted to it, which is very dangerous,” the 6-foot-2 celebrity admitted.

‘I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’m down 42 pounds. and I can’t afford to lose any more.”

Elsewhere, Sharon recently spoke about undergoing her latest cosmetic surgery after a previous facelift left her looking like ‘Quasimodo’.

The former music manager has been open about her penchant for aesthetic tweaks over the years, but doesn’t deny that she regrets them.

“There’s not a single part of my body that I haven’t had twisted, lifted, lengthened, whatever,” she told the Daily Star.

‘I’ve often been confused. The latter was a kind of revamp from the man who did it before.

‘I looked like Quasimodo, because I had one eye here, one eye there. It was bad.’

The mother-of-three previously confirmed that the disastrous facelift took place in October 2021 and lasted five and a half hours.