    Share of the Week: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Villains

    Share of the Week: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Villains

    Last week, we requested shots of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s biggest villains using #PSshare #PSBlog. Here are this week’s highlights:

    jet_black_games shares Venom letting out a toothy roar in the rain under a full moon

    LvlUpVP shares a portrait of Mysterio surrounded by a green fog

    deathstalker131 shares a pink and black symbiote enemy that lurks around the docks.

    PhotoModeGamer shares a portrait of Kraven half lit by red light, half in shadow

    ForgottenJasmin shares a side profile view of Lizard roaring and spitting everywhere

    I vile Scream shares staggering forward with his hair curling almost into a full circle.

    Search #PSshare #PSBlog on Twitter or Instagram for more posts on this week’s topic. Do you want to appear in the next part of the week?

    TOPIC: Emotions
    SUBMIT BY: 11:59 pm PT on November 29, 2023

    Next week we will take advantage of the games that make us feel. Share moments from PS5 games that made you feel strong emotions using #PSshare #PSBlog for a chance to be featured.

