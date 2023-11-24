Bradley Cooper: I Would Do ‘Hangover 4’ in an ‘Instant’

Elyse Jankowski/Deadline via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper has cultivated a reputation as a serious actor with award-nominated roles in dramas like Silver Linings Playbook, and as an aspiring auteur with all-consuming directorial efforts like A Star Is Born and Maestro.

But would he ever return to raunchy buddy comedies like The Hangover series, a trilogy of films about a bachelor weekend gone awry that made Cooper mega-famous more than a decade ago?

Absolutely yes, as he told David Remnick in Friday’s edition of The New Yorker Radio Hour.

Read more at The Daily Beast.