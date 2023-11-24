Fri. Nov 24th, 2023

    Bradley Cooper: I Would Do 'Hangover 4' in an 'Instant'

    Bradley Cooper has cultivated a reputation as a serious actor with award-nominated roles in dramas like Silver Linings Playbook, and as an aspiring auteur with all-consuming directorial efforts like A Star Is Born and Maestro.

    But would he ever return to raunchy buddy comedies like The Hangover series, a trilogy of films about a bachelor weekend gone awry that made Cooper mega-famous more than a decade ago?

    Absolutely yes, as he told David Remnick in Friday’s edition of The New Yorker Radio Hour.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

