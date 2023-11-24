Black Friday SkinCeuticals sale: Get up to 20% off on $200 or more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

For Black Friday, you can save big on top-rated SkinCeuticals serums and moisturizers.

Skinceuticals is a cult-favorite brand for a reason. Founded in 1997 by Dr. Sheldon Pinnell, a dermatologist and skin chemist with a background in skin cancer research, SkinCeuticals paved the way for topical antioxidants with innovative formulations designed to protect the skin from free radicals and environmental stressors such as pollution.

The products are on the pricier side, but they are 100% worth it. They rarely go on sale, so when we occasionally find a great Black Friday deal, we jump on it. Right now, Blue Mercury is offering 20% off purchases of $200 or more, which puts our favorite SkinCeuticals products like the C E Ferulic Serum at $146 today, down from $182, if you add just $18 more to your cart. You can also save 10% on bundled sets at SkinCeuticals, including the Best Sellers Discovery Set, which includes the C E Ferulic Serum, Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier, and Triple Lipid Restore cream.

The best Black Friday sales on SkinCeuticals products

While SkinCeuticals doesn’t host its own Black Friday sale, it sometimes offers exclusive discounts on sets and products do go on sale at other retailers as part of their promotions. We rounded up all the SkinCeuticals deals we could find on Black Friday so you don’t have to do the research yourself.

20% off your purchase of $200+ and 25% off $800+ at Blue Mercury10% off the Best Sellers Discovery Set at SkinCeuticals10% off the Duo for Skin Discoloration at SkinCeuticals10% off the Winter Skincare Routine Set at SkinCeuticals

Our editors’ picks for the best SkinCeuticals products

Our team of beauty editors has tried a few of the top-selling products from SkinCeuticals, and we’ve never been let down by the brands’ formulas. The SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier was named the top pick in our best hyaluronic acid serum guide because of its potent pure hyaluronic acid formula made with licorice root extract that helps to retain the moisture pulled to the skin. In our SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore moisturizer review, the author says that after 4 months of use, her skin looked as plump and youthful as if she’d gotten Botox. And if you thought the Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Serum was too good to be true, we pitted it against a $20 dupe only to find out that after just 4 weeks of use, the original visibly lightened sun spots and freckles way better.

