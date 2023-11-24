Our Place’s Selena Gomez-Approved Cookware Is Up to 40 Percent Off for Black Friday

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

You don’t have to be a Michelin-starred chef or a star-studded quarantine cooking show host to appreciate a great piece of cookware, and the multitasking Always Pan from Our Place is one of them. And there’s good news for home cooks who’ve been keeping an eye on Selena Gomez-approved kitchen essentials: There’s still time to save big during the company’s corporate parties. Black Friday saleincluding on the new and improved Always Pan 2.0.

Through November 29, Our Place’s fall blowout promises up to 45 percent off, including on cookware in Gomez’s exclusive Rosa and Azul colorways and the newly released Wonder-Oven And Dream stove. Shoppers can get the 10-in-1 Always Pan that is now oven safe for $99 (reg. $150), the Larger Always Pan for $170 (reg. $200), the Mini Always Pan for $85 (reg. $120), the Cast Iron Always Pan for $115 (reg. $155), the Perfect Pot for $115 (reg. $165), the Mini Perfect Pot for $90 (reg. $130) and the three-piece Ovenware Set for $150 (reg. $195). Shoppers enjoy a 100-day trial on all purchases and free shipping and returns, including during the Black Friday sale.

Also on sale are sets such as the Ultimate pan set for $445 (reg. $760), the Home Cook Duo for $199 (reg. $315), the Mini Home Cook Duo for $165 (reg. $250) and the Always Pan Duo for $175 (reg. $270). You can also grab the one from the company China such as side bowls, head plates, side plates, drinking glasses, bowls and mugs for $25 to $65 (reg. $35 to $80) and the Knife Trio for $99 (reg. $170).

Stylish party hosts (or those who shop for them) can also upgrade their gear crockery with the four-person Starter Set for $149 (reg. $215), the 14-piece Ultimate Hosting set for $195 (reg. $245) the 20-piece Set the Table kit for $249 (reg. $355) or the 36-piece Everyone’s Invited set for $425 (reg. $645).

Our place is stylish kitchen tools and appliances are also 20 percent off, including the Utensil Essentials, the Container Collection, Tagine, the Better Bowl Set, the Flipping Platter, the Spruce Steamers, the Beechwood Spatulas and Spoons and the Rice Bowl set, to name a few.

Spotted Cameron Diaz’s kitchenthe ‘grammable ceramic Always Pan is name checked by Paris Hilton and Oprah Winfrey, but it’s a bestseller for many other reasons: it can cook, braise, fry, sauté, sear, and steam, and its efficient design makes it a great space-saving option for students and experienced home cooks alike. And if you’re looking for an excuse to streamline your kitchen, now’s a great time to pick up the cult-favorite pan (on sale now for $99) and the rest of the direct-to-consumer cookware range .

We love the Always Pan’s non-stick and non-toxic ceramic coating (which makes for incredibly easy cleaning) and its stay-cool handle with built-in spatula rest, making it easy to place the accompanying wooden utensils while cooking. . At 10 inches in diameter and 3 inches deep, we found the 2.6-quart pan has more than enough space to prepare dishes for a family of four.

We’ve found that the pan really delivers on its ‘do-it-all’ promise, as this editor’s family has preferred to use only the easy-to-wash skillet and saucepan (rather than up to four separate pans to pollute) for preparing meals such as shakshuka, stir-fries and curries. And while we’ll admit it hasn’t replaced our entire range of cookware, it has certainly made pan cooking less of a chore and streamlined the culinary process.

Other chef-focused details include a lightweight design (the pan weighs just three pounds), a convenient pour spout, and an aluminum body that distributes heat quickly and evenly.

Shop our top picks from Our Place’s Black Friday sale below and shop everything for up to 45 percent off on Our Place’s website.

The best Our Place deals on the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, tableware and more

