Get Ahead of Holiday Gifting With Mejuri’s Sitewide Cyber Sale

    If you’ll be scouring the Internet for the best jewelry sales for Black Friday 2023, Mejuri has announced a generous discount (plus a lengthy window of opportunity to take advantage) that you won’t want to miss. The beloved jewelry brand kicked off its Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, so shoppers can get a jump start on their holiday shopping. Right now, score 20 percent off sitewide when you spend $150 or more—no code required.

    Mejuri was co-founded by CEO and third-generation jeweler Noura Sakkijha in 2015 with the hope that women would be inspired to treat themselves to the stunning pieces of jewelry that were once exclusively marketed to men as special-occasion gift purchases. Now a celebrity-loved label (Ariana Grande, Oprah, and Margot Robbie are just a few of its A-list fans) and a brand proud to give back via The Mejuri Empowerment Fund, Mejuri has cemented itself an authority in its category. Prices range from under $150 to over $500.

