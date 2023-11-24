Amazon’s Announcing New Lightning Deals During the NFL Black Friday Game: Here’s How To Get All of the Deals Online

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

With Black Friday in full swing, Amazon is dropping new Lightning Deals during the first-ever NFL Black Friday Game. This year, as the Miami Dolphins take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, you can save big with deep discounts during the pro football game with coverage starting at 10:30 AM PT/1:30 PM ET and kickoff at 12 PM PT /3:00 PM ET.

The retail giant will announce one new deal via QR code during each quarter of the game, as well as during pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage (seven in total). We are expected to see big discounts from top brands.

While you don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to watch the NFL Black Friday Game, you do have to be a member to access the deals.

No member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of everything Amazon Prime has to offer, including access to Prime Video; fast free same, next or two day shipping; discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to exclusive shopping events – like Prime Day and Black Friday – and more.

Bookmark this page and come back during the game for all the new deals, below:

NFL Black Friday Game Deals

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express: Collectors’ Edition (pre-game deal)

The 5,129-piece Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express: Collectors’ Edition is a 1:32 scale of the Hogwarts Express train from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It retails for $350, or $150 off the list price, at Amazon. This is an impressive saving of 30 percent. The Lego set, which includes a steam train – the locomotive, the coal tender and a passenger carriage with three rooms and lights – is ideal for both children and young adults.

