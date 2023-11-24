Meghan Markle Never Wants to Set Foot in the U.K. Again, New Book ‘Endgame’ Claims

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

Several times this year, Prince Harry has visited the U.K.

However, whether it has been for his father’s coronation, the anniversary of the queen’s death or just a quick stop off for a spot of light legal action, one common factor unites all the trips—he has been without his wife, Meghan Markle.

Now, Google Translate permitting, we know why. In an excerpt of the new Omid Scobie book, Endgame, published in French magazine Paris Match, the magazine says that, according to Scobie, Meghan “never wants to set foot again in this England where she never felt at home.”

