Fri. Nov 24th, 2023

    News

    Meghan Markle Never Wants to Set Foot in the U.K. Again, New Book ‘Endgame’ Claims

    By

    Nov 24, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Meghan Markle Never Wants to Set Foot in the U.K. Again, New Book ‘Endgame’ Claims

    Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

    Several times this year, Prince Harry has visited the U.K.

    However, whether it has been for his father’s coronation, the anniversary of the queen’s death or just a quick stop off for a spot of light legal action, one common factor unites all the trips—he has been without his wife, Meghan Markle.

    Now, Google Translate permitting, we know why. In an excerpt of the new Omid Scobie book, Endgame, published in French magazine Paris Match, the magazine says that, according to Scobie, Meghan “never wants to set foot again in this England where she never felt at home.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Runaway bull on Phoenix freeway gets wrangled back without injury

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Linda Robson’s Loose Women future confirmed following weeks off air after announcing her shock split from husband of 33 years Mark Dunford

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Victoria’s Secret Black Friday deals: Shop 40% off lingerie, bras, sleepwear, fragrance and more

    Nov 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Runaway bull on Phoenix freeway gets wrangled back without injury

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Linda Robson’s Loose Women future confirmed following weeks off air after announcing her shock split from husband of 33 years Mark Dunford

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Victoria’s Secret Black Friday deals: Shop 40% off lingerie, bras, sleepwear, fragrance and more

    Nov 24, 2023
    News

    Black Friday TV deals: Save on top OLED and QLED displays

    Nov 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy