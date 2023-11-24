Confider #88: Jezebel Rises, Fox Rehires Infamous Editor, RFK Gets a Big TV Backer

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Welcome to this week’s edition of Confider, the media newsletter that pulls back the curtain to reveal what’s really going on inside the world’s most powerful navel-gazing industry. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

EXCLUSIVE — JEZEBEL IS RISEN: Loyal Jezebel readers can come out of mourning: The iconic feminist website is already set to be revived under new ownership, Confider has learned. Read the full Confider scoop here.

EXCLUSIVE — THAT’S RICH: Fox News has quietly re-hired the man behind its disastrous Seth Rich reporting that was debunked and cost the network a pretty penny. Earlier this month, Confider has learned, Fox News Digital boss Porter Berry brought back former deputy managing editor Greg Wilson to once again oversee the conservative cable giant’s website. Read the full Confider scoop here.

Read more at The Daily Beast.