Heart-stopping moment cops find Ohio Walmart gunman Benjamin Charles Jones dead after he wounded four shoppers before shooting himself

Shocking footage shows the tense moment police found Ohio Walmart gunman Benjamin Charles Jones dead moments after he opened fire on shoppers.

Jones, 20, injured four people, including two African-American women and a white man and woman, after he rampaged through the Beavercreek store with a gun Monday night.

Police arrived on scene within three minutes of receiving the 911 call at 8:36 p.m. and heard gunshots upon arrival. Just minutes later, they discovered Jones with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, three of his victims were described as stable, while one was in a critical but stable condition.

Now the police have done that has released heartbreaking bodycam footage of the moment they found the gunman dead in the back of the store’s viewing center.

The video shows the officer sprinting towards the store with his gun in his hand.

‘Where is he?’ he shouts to an eyewitness, “What does he look like?”

The man points in the direction of the shooter and the officer continues to run.

As he approaches the front of the store, he slows down and takes cover behind a wall, pointing his gun at the door before slowly crawling around once he thinks the coast is clear.

He continues to enter the store and you can hear him breathing heavily as he searches for the shooter.

The officer carefully makes his way to the viewing center, keeping his weapon raised at all times.

He finally reaches the back of the store, his breathing becoming quieter as he carefully searches for the threat.

He crawls behind a wall and then suddenly, turning his weapon around, discovers the shooter’s body.

Jones was found dead at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound from his Hi-Point .45 caliber carbine

After sprinting to the scene, the officer who discovered Jones is heard saying, “We got him” after rounding a corner and finding him on the ground.

He pauses to make sure he’s dead before radioing, “We’ve got him.”

Video from the second officers on scene shows two of them pushing their way through the store.

As they approach the vision center, their colleague can be heard confirming that he has discovered Jones.

The FBI has since said that the shooter’s writings suggest the attack “may have been at least partially inspired by racially motivated, violent extremist ideology.”

A joint investigation between federal agents and Beavercreek police revealed that Jones carried out the shooting with a Hi-Point .45 caliber carbine with a nine-round magazine.

The gun was purchased on November 18 at a store in the Dayton, Ohio area.

“Investigators continue to look into the suspect’s background to determine if his responses to the ATF Form 4473 were incorrect,” FBI Cincinnati said in a statement.

“This investigation remains very active as the FBI thoroughly investigates the attacker’s background, motive, connections and online activities.”

Investigators are looking into Jones’ background to determine if his answers on the form used to purchase his gun were incorrect

Walmart is cooperating with the ongoing investigation by the FBI and Beavercreek police

Police Captain Chad Lindsey confirmed that local law enforcement’s investigation is still ongoing.

“Our prayers go out to the victims and their families of this tragic event and to everyone affected by last night’s senseless violence,” he said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“I would like to commend our dispatchers and fire personnel for their quick response to address the threat and treat victims within minutes of the initial call.”

Walmart said it is working with authorities to understand why the gunman opened fire there CBS Austin.

