    Florida Cops Find Dismembered Man and Mortally Wounded Suspect

    Florida deputies conducting a wellness check on Thanksgiving Day found a gruesome scene: a bloody butcher knife and drag marks in the yard, a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the stomach in the living room, and a dismembered man in a car trunk.

    The Citrus County sheriff says Jonathan Dimick Sr., 75, killed James Banks, 67, and then apparently shot himself in his home in Inverness.

    Dimick was alive but unresponsive when police arrived and later died at the hospital.

