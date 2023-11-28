Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Instagram Harvested Data From Kids’ Accounts, States Say

    Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, received over 1.1 million reported instances of users under the age of 13 since early 2019—a fact it largely failed to act on and “zealously” sought to keep from the public, the attorneys general of 33 states alleged in a newly unredacted complaint.

    Further, Meta “routinely continued to collect children’s data”—including their emails and locations—“without parental consent” in violation of the law, according to the complaint.

    Dozens of U.S. states filed suit against Meta last month, accusing the social media giant of getting America’s youth addicted to social media and lying to the public about the potential dangers of its platform in violation of state and federal law.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

