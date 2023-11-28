Black Friday VPN deals: Save up to 86% on the best for security and streaming

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Whether you’re picking one up for the first time or trying a new provider to get a better rate, these still-going Black Friday VPN deals will most certainly fill your needs, and at unbeatable prices. All the options on this page have tested exceptionally well in evaluation of the best VPNs for keeping our devices and digital privacy secure and for unlocking international streaming.

VPN subscription prices can be pretty high if you just have a one-month deal rolling on endlessly, but if you sign up for a longer term, prices change dramatically for the better. All the plans we’ve picked today even include extra months for free at the end of your term!

Rather than throw a dozen different providers at you, we’ve picked out the ones we’ve spent lots of time testing for online security, privacy, and streaming. Some are more expensive than others, but each is an excellent VPN that we use regularly, both at work and at home, and especially on public WiFi. These VPN deals come with at least a 30-day money-back guarantee for added peace of mind. There’s no room for filler on this list.

Below, we’ll list the total and lowest monthly US prices for the bundles. If you’re outside the US, links to VPN sites on this page will show you the equivalent discounted price in your local currency. Prices are usually displayed as effective ‘per month’ rates, but just be aware that you’ll be charged upfront rather than once a month.

Note: If the prices below don’t match what you see on the VPN provider’s website, try opening the link in an incognito window. We see this happen sometimes, especially if you’re already running any sort of VPN software on your device.

Top 4 Black Friday VPN deals in detail

VPNs go well with TV, movies, and live sports. You can access international versions of Netflix, tune into free sports overseas, and much more. Check out our roundup of the best streaming services and Black Friday streaming deals if you’re looking for something to watch. NFL fans armed with a new VPN should absolutely take a look at our free NFL live stream guide, too.

If unlocking international streaming is one of your main reasons for picking up a VPN, then all of these have strong records for apps like Netflix, Max, Stan and more. If you’re into your live sports streaming, I’d give the edge to ExpressVPN over the others as it does a better job with particularly long-distance (UK to Australia, for example) streaming of live sports events that are shown for free on Australian channels like 9Now and 7+ for cricket and NFL. The other apps seem to need to buffer more on those channels for some reason, although Australian on-demand apps like Stan seem to be fine on all of these VPNs.

