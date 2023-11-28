Hamas hostages torn by competing emotions upon return

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

In one of them, Ohad Munder-Zichri, who served nine years as a hostage in Gaza, can be seen running into his father’s arms in a video posted on Facebook.

In another, Doron Katz Asher and his young daughters Aviv, 2, and Raz, 4, can be seen in their first moments with their father and husband, Yoni Asher.

He hugs the three tightly.

“Now the dream is coming true, we are home. Soon we will go to our house,” says Yoni Asher smiling.

“Are you happy?” he asks the solemn girls as he kisses his wife on his shoulder.

Neil Greenberg, a psychiatrist and hostage expert, said it could be challenging for hostage children to reacquaint themselves.

“The most important thing for children is not just what happened to them, but how the adults in their lives receive them and handle them,” he said, adding that it is important to “keep them stable and provide them with that opportunity to express themselves and , hopefully, reassure them.”

Returning to a different world

Sharone Lifschitz, whose 85-year-old mother Yocheved Lifschitz was released in October, says the family’s recovery will likely be long and complicated.

“My parents’ house, which they lived in for many, many years, is burned to the ground; there is nothing left of it,” Sharone Lifschitz, whose father and Yocheved’s husband, Oded, is believed to still be alive, told NBC. as a hostage News in an interview. “She doesn’t know if her husband is alive or dead.”

Yocheved and Oded Lifschitz were lifelong peace activists and residents of Nir Oz, a kibbutz about a mile from Gaza that was overrun by Hamas militants who killed or kidnapped about a quarter of its population. residents. Many survivors from those communities near Gaza have not returned to their shattered homes six weeks after the October 7 attack.

Yocheved Lifschitz speaks to members of the press at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital on October 24, a day after he was freed by Hamas militants.Ariel Schalit / AP File

In a Hamas-produced video of the moment she was freed, Yocheved Lifschitz turned to one of the armed, balaclava-clad militants leading her and another hostage to freedom, and shook his hand. She spoke one word: “shalom,” which in Hebrew means “peace.”

She later reported being beaten while in captivity.

Yocheved Lifschitz is experiencing mixed feelings after the horrific experience of being held underground, isolated and in the dark, her daughter said.

“The world she comes back to is very, very different,” Sharone Lifschitz said of her mother.

Greenberg said mixed emotions should be expected from the released prisoners.

“What we know after captivity is that people go through a process where things are often very distressing and a little confusing at first,” he said. “And then over time, if they have good support, most people start to recover and get to some sort of stable state again. We often talk about how they have gone through a pendulum of experiences where, on the one hand, they have this great euphoria of having been freed and reunited with their friends and loved ones.”

“But on the other hand, they’re also in an incredibly stressful environment where people ask questions all the time,” he continued. “And they are often in the public spotlight, at least for a period. And that can be quite distressing.”

Greenberg said some people who are released may simply want to move on with their lives, while others “will find this to be one of the scariest things…that have ever happened.”

And then there are those loved ones who have been forced to wait without relief.

People look at posters in Jerusalem with portraits of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants.John MacDougal/AFP via Getty Images

Gil Dickmann, whose cousin Carmel Gat, 39, was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, said the news that some hostages had been freed was welcome.

“The fact that an agreement could be reached between Israel and Hamas is amazing,” Dickmann told NBC News, adding that seeing his friends get their relatives back “fills you with happiness and hope.”

But he added that he was trying not to get his hopes up too much, since his cousin is a man and “the hostages who are supposed to be freed are mainly children and their mothers,” he said.