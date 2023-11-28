Trump Greeted by ‘You Lost’ Billboards in South Carolina

Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday journeyed to ​​South Carolina to attend the annual matchup between the University of South Carolina and Clemson University.

But awaiting him was a less than warm welcome: “You lost. You’re guilty. Welcome to Columbia, Donald,” two massive digital billboards read, according to local reports. Several more billboards addressed to Trump went up in other cities around the state, a project reportedly sprearheaded by a longtime Columbia attorney.

South Carolina will be one of the first states to vote in the primary contest for the GOP presidential nomination, with its primary date set for February 24.

