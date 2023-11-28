Univision’s Jorge Ramos Dings Network’s Trump Interview

Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

Jorge Ramos, a top anchor at Spanish-language Univision, criticized the network in his weekly column on Saturday for its softball interview with Donald Trump earlier this month.

Ramos noted that the Mar-a-Lago sit-down with the indicted former president “put in doubt the independence of our news department, and created discomfort and uncertainty within the newsroom.”

“Our job as journalist is to question those in power. That’s what reporters do,” he wrote on his website, detailing the times he had confronted Trump about his policies and comments.

