Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    News

    Univision’s Jorge Ramos Dings Network’s Trump Interview

    By

    Nov 26, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Univision’s Jorge Ramos Dings Network’s Trump Interview

    Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

    Jorge Ramos, a top anchor at Spanish-language Univision, criticized the network in his weekly column on Saturday for its softball interview with Donald Trump earlier this month.

    Ramos noted that the Mar-a-Lago sit-down with the indicted former president “put in doubt the independence of our news department, and created discomfort and uncertainty within the newsroom.”

    “Our job as journalist is to question those in power. That’s what reporters do,” he wrote on his website, detailing the times he had confronted Trump about his policies and comments.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Trump Denies He’s ‘Cognitively Impaired’—and Says He Makes Gaffes ‘Sarcastically’

    Nov 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy