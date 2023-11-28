Writer branded the Sussex’s mouthpiece says Princess is too terrified to do anything but ‘grinning photo ops’: Harry and Meghan biographer’s cruel attack on Kate

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Harry and Meghan’s biographer has launched a hateful attack on the Princess of Wales, portraying her as a woman terrified of doing anything other than grinning photo opportunities.

In an interview published today to accompany his latest book, author Omid Scobie says: ‘The little achievements we’ve seen from the Princess of Wales might go unnoticed if it were from another member of the Royal Family, but with Kate it’s like ‘wow!’ ‘

His cruel lashing – described by a friend of the princess as ‘hideously unfair’ – will enrage the royal family.

Insiders said the princess – intelligent, hardworking and passionate about the causes she promotes – has proven popular with the public in recent years.

But in a striking indication of the dismissive tone of the new book, Scobie says that “we infantilize (Kate) massively, so the bar is always lower.”

The book also claims that Charles resented Harry’s popularity with the media. He accuses Charles of scheming and backstabbing and says the king turned a blind eye while aides leaked details about his sons to the media

Today’s Sunday Times says the book portrays the princess ‘as a woman terrified of doing more than taking grinning photos’.

In the past, Scobie, 42, has been called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ‘mouthpiece’ for his sympathetic portrayal of the couple.

His new book Endgame, a frontal attack on their perceived enemies, is expected to further widen the rift between Harry and his family.

Leaked extracts seen by The Mail on Sunday paint an unflattering picture of King Charles, with Scobie branding him “a flawed father” and a conniving person – and accusing him of effectively punishing leaks about his sons to the press .

Predictably, William also comes under fire. The author says he is increasingly in cahoots with palace courtiers who devise dirty tricks.

According to Scobie, the Prince of Wales uses his aides and their press contacts to portray his younger brother as emotionally vulnerable.

Endgame also suggests that William and Kate found the Sussexes’ merciless quips in US animated satire South Park earlier this year ‘very funny’. William, it adds, hated Meghan from the start.

And the book says the king thought his son was a ‘fool’ for making a heartbreaking Netflix documentary claiming his father told ‘lies’ and his brother ‘screamed and shouted’ at the Sandringham Summit, which led to the Sussexes moving to the US. US.

Writing about what he sees as a power struggle between the favored prince and the ‘unpopular’ king, Scobie claims that Charles is jealous of William’s position and knows that although his reign will only be a transitional one, his eldest son will have time to breathe new life. the monarchy.

He also claims that Charles resented Harry’s popularity with the media.

He accuses Charles of scheming and conniving and says the king turned a blind eye as aides leaked details about his sons to the media.

In a part that will leave the king particularly dismayed, the book claims he once used Harry’s troubles to improve his own public image.

At the time, 2002, Harry’s drug use had been exposed in the now defunct News Of The World. The book states that Charles piggybacked on the story, allowing aides to leak personal details about Harry to create a ‘great dad’ story.

This is a reference to reports suggesting that Charles had arranged for Harry to take a quiet educational visit to a rehabilitation center in Peckham, south-east London, where he spoke to addicts and gave him a ‘short, sharp shock’.

Another extract from the controversial book suggests that palace aides expressed doubts about whether Charles would be a suitable king

The Sussexes repeatedly denied working with Scobie in Finding Freedom, the 2020 bestseller he wrote about them with Carolyn Durand.

But Meghan later admitted in the High Court that she had authorized an aide to secretly brief the couple.

Scobie insists he is not friends with the Sussexes, nor has he had any direct contact with them through the book.

Sources close to the Sussexes deny they are ‘connected’ to it. Scobie describes it as a failure for the king not to engage in dialogue with his son after his bombshell interview with Oprah and the Netflix documentary, adding that his poor relationship with Harry shows his inability to handle constitutional crises.

Endgame also makes controversial claims about William’s relationship with his brother. Scobie writes that the Prince of Wales did not like Meghan Markle from the start and renounced his brother after their marriage.

He adds that this was because William no longer needed to use Harry as a useful distraction.

But the claims are not just about ancient lands.

Scobie claims that palace corruption and toxic media spin have continued into the present and reflects on what he describes as the selfish agendas of the king and his eldest son.

This is part of Endgame’s thesis that the royal family is ‘desperate’ and floundering after the death of the late queen.

Other extracts suggest that palace aides expressed doubts about whether Charles would be a suitable king.

To survive, Scobie claims the palace is now using Donald Trump-style “jingoism.”