Putin Pardons a Literal Cannibal to Take Part in War

Getty

Russia’s president and preacher of “traditional values” Vladimir Putin gave a presidential pardon to a literal cannibal in exchange for the convicted murderer’s participation in the war against Ukraine.

Denis Gorin, sentenced to 22 years behind bars in 2018, is free and recovering in a hospital on Russian territory after he was let loose from prison and sent to the battlefield, according to multiple reports. He is at least the 17th convicted murderer to be released for the war.

Gorin was convicted on three separate occasions, the first of which was in 2003 for murder. He was released in 2010 and soon after murdered the brother of an inmate with whom he’d served; he later confessed in court that he’d sliced off a part of the victim’s flesh as a memento and eaten it. He went on to commit two more murders before finally being sent back to prison in 2018.

