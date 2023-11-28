27 Black Friday deals you can still get on top products we’ve tested

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Some of the best products we’ve tested are still deeply discounted through the Black Friday weekend.

Black Friday is one of the best sales events of the year but just because it’s now the weekend doesn’t mean you have to sit idly by for Cyber Monday. As our expert team of product reviewers scoured the thousands of deals available this weekend, we noticed something: several of our absolute favorite products we’ve tested and recommend are still heavily discounted.

For instance, our top overall mattress, the Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress, is on sale right now for $300 off its normal price. This means you can pick up what we consider the best mattress at a steep discount. You can’t beat that.

It’s not just mattresses, either. Some of the best TVs, video games, beauty products, and wearables we’ve tested are all still wearing their Black Friday sales tag. This includes the newly released Apple Watch Series 9, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, aka the best e-reader, and the Casper Original Pillow, our top pick for side sleepers.

Below are 27 of the best Black Friday deals still available, comprised entirely of products our team considers “the best.” For even more discounts, head on over to our main Black Friday deals hub.

Stores that still have Black Friday deals:

Allbirds: Up to 70% off on both women’s and men’s shoes

Amazon: Massive sales on electronics, kitchen, tech, and clothing

Away: Suitcases, accessories, and bags all on sale

Bellroy: Up to $100 off on certain purchases

Bonobos:30% off throughout the weekend

Chewy: Deals on toys, food, leashes, and more

Dreamcloud: Up to 40% off on mattresses

Lululemon: Huge discounts on women’s and men’s apparel

Peacock: Score $1.99/month for 12 months

Skims: Deals on joggers, bodysuits, dresses, and more

Spanx: Up to 70% off clearance and 20% sitewide

Tempur-Pedic: Up to 30% off on select mattresses

Tommy John: Up to 30% off sitewide

Walmart: Kitchen items, tech products, and more

Wayfair: Big discounts on furniture, rugs, and home decor

