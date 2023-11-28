Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    News

    Amazon Cyber Monday deals: 58 best discounts you can already shop

    By

    Nov 26, 2023 , , , , ,
    Amazon Cyber Monday deals: 58 best discounts you can already shop

    When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

    The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals right now include savings on Echo speakers, PS5 bundles, and kitchen appliances.

    Amazon/Insider

    Cyber Monday doesn’t officially start until November 27, but Amazon is still offering plenty of deals this weekend.  We’re keeping track of all the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals that you can already snag, with our product experts only highlighting top savings that are really worth your time.

    Some of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals right now include an Echo Dot for more than 50% off and a Dyson cordless vacuum at an all-time low price. Amazon Prime members can also get free shipping, and some items are available for same-day delivery. Most holiday purchases are also eligible for free returns within 30 days of delivery. 

    Below, you can find our picks for the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals we’ve found so far. We’ve organized discounts by product category to make them easier to browse, and our deal hunters will be updating this page with more price drops as we head into Monday. 

    Shop all Amazon Cyber Monday deals

    Quicklinks for Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale:

    Kitchen: Save on air fryers and KitchenAid mixers
    TVs: Pick up a new TV for up to 35% off or more
    Pets: Discounts on treats, leashes, dog beds, and more
    Toys: Save on board games, action figures, and puzzles
    PCs & gaming: Discounts on gaming laptops, SSDs, and video games
    Clothing: Winter coats, boots, sweaters, and sweatshirts are all on sale
    Beauty products: Save on facial cleansers, moisturizers, and shavers
    Amazon Devices: Deals on Kindles, Echos, and Ring cameras
    Smart home: Discounts on security cameras, doorbells, and routers

    Best Amazon device Cyber Monday deals

    Best Amazon Cyber Monday home deals

    Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

    Best Amazon Cyber Monday laptop deals

    Best Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen deals

    Best Amazon Cyber Monday gaming deals

    Best Amazon Cyber Monday toy and gift deals

    Best Amazon Cyber Monday headphone deals

    Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals

    FAQs

    Do you need to be a Prime member to get Amazon Cyber Monday deals?

    Though Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members, you don’t have to be a Prime member to get Amazon Cyber Monday deals. That said, we do recommend considering a trial if you don’t already have a membership since subscribers get many Amazon Prime benefits, like free two-day shipping. If you’re new to Amazon Prime, you can get one month for free right now so you can take advantage of perks during Cyber Monday.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Trump Denies He’s ‘Cognitively Impaired’—and Says He Makes Gaffes ‘Sarcastically’

    Nov 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy