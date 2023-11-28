Family of Alex Murdaugh’s late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield prepare to confront double-murderer in court where he will be sentenced for dozens of financial crimes

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Relatives and supporters of Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper, who died under mysterious circumstances in 2018, will confront him in court Tuesday as he is sentenced for financial fraud.

Gloria Satterfield, 57, had worked for the wealthy South Carolina dynasty for 20 years when she “fell and hit her head” at their home.

Murdaugh, a high-profile attorney from South Carolina, told her sons Brian and Tony to file a claim on his insurance policy, which they did, winning a $4.3 million settlement.

But Murdaugh told them the claim was unsuccessful and kept the money for himself.

Alex Murdaugh will be seen in court in South Carolina on November 17.

Gloria Satterfield, his housekeeper, died in their family home in February 2018 at the age of 57. He said she tripped over their dogs and fell.

He admitted to the deception in June 2022, as his life was unraveling: his wife Maggie and son Paul had been shot dead in June 2021.

In September 2021, he claimed he was shot in the head in a roadside assassination attempt.

Shortly afterwards, he confessed to arranging for an associate to kill him so that his surviving son Buster could claim on his life insurance policy.

Murdaugh was convicted of the murders of Maggie and Paul in March this year and sentenced to life in prison.

He also admitted to making up the story about Satterfield tripping over the dogs, although he did not say how she died.

On Tuesday, Murdaugh will be sentenced for defrauding the Satterfields and others.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman said he will let Murdaugh’s fraud victims speak at the hearing, and Satterfield’s attorney Eric Bland said he plans to address the court.

“I’m going to say, ‘I heard you say you got caught wrongly.’ No, you did not take wrongfully, you stole,” Bland said.

Gloria Satterfield’s sons Brian and Tony (front) are seen with other members of the Satterfield family

Tony Satterfield will be questioned on February 9 during Murdaugh’s trial for the murders of his wife and son

“I heard you say you misrepresented the facts. No, you didn’t misrepresent it, you lied.

“Yes, let’s not hide what you did. You are a thief and a liar.’

Bland told NBC News that Satterfield’s family has already forgiven Murdaugh and drawn strength from their Christian faith.

But, he added, “they won’t forget.”

He said the chance to finally confront Murdaugh is needed.

“It’s not over yet, but in order to face this monster, he’s going to have to listen,” Bland said.

“He can smile and he can grin, but he can hear, and the words go into his ears and he starts listening.”

Murdaugh pleaded guilty in October to 22 counts of fraud.

When the judge asked him if he understood the seriousness of his guilty plea, Murdaugh said there was “no doubt in my mind.”

He added: “I’ve thought about it for a long time.

Judge Nieuwman. replied, “I’m sure you did.”

Murdaugh was convicted on March 2 of murdering his son Paul and wife Maggie at their South Carolina hunting lodge in June 2021. He is now serving life without parole and is appealing his sentence

Buster, Paul, Maggie and Alex Murdaugh are pictured in a photo presented to jurors during the trial in Colleton County District Court on Tuesday, February 14

His plea deal requires him to repay $9 million he admitted to stealing from clients at his law firm and allows for the prison sentence to be served concurrently with any prison sentence he receives from the state courts.

Murdaugh tries to overturn his murder conviction.

Jim Griffin, one of Murdaugh’s attorneys, said he “feels very comfortable in prison for the crimes he committed.”

He added: ‘He is not comfortable serving prison time for the murder of his wife and son, which he did not do.’