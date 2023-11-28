What We’re All Getting Wrong About Travis Kelce

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend in no way guarantees that the world will love you as much as she does. Just ask The 1975 frontman and Swift ex Matty Healy, whose edgelord comments about future Swift collaborator Ice Spice, made on a dirtbag leftist podcast, sent him running for the hills when hordes of incensed Swifties canceled him earlier this year.

However, Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end and current Swift paramour, has managed to ride out a few minor misconceptions–namely, that he might be dumb, or that his old tweets reveal him to be a “problematic” jock at heart–in order to become, not just Swift’s, but seemingly everyone’s, Dream Supportive Athlete Boyfriend in a remarkably short span of time.

Kelce has become just as much America’s Sweetheart as Swift is, and that’s saying something. Just check out his crowning profile in the Wall Street Journal this week—accompanied by a lust-worthy photoshoot, naturally—in which the nattily groomed 6’5” Pro Bowler gushes over Swift from the comfort of his tricked-out Rolls Royce.

