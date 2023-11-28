Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    News

    Jan. 6 Officer Says U.S. Must Be Saved From Trump’s Return

    Nov 26, 2023 , , ,
    Jan. 6 Officer Says U.S. Must Be Saved From Trump's Return

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

    Sgt. Aquilino Gonell writes in his new book American Shield about how he came to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic as a young boy and dedicated himself to his new homeland through his deployment in Iraq and then by serving 17 years working for the United States Capitol Police.

    The officer who put his life on the line on Jan. 6 tells The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie that Republicans are trying to rewrite history and portray those who attacked him and his colleagues as the victims.

