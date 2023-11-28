Jan. 6 Officer Says U.S. Must Be Saved From Trump’s Return

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell writes in his new book American Shield about how he came to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic as a young boy and dedicated himself to his new homeland through his deployment in Iraq and then by serving 17 years working for the United States Capitol Police.

The officer who put his life on the line on Jan. 6 tells The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie that Republicans are trying to rewrite history and portray those who attacked him and his colleagues as the victims.

