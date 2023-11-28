Incredible story of Arizona school principal who adopted neglected 12-year-old girl, RAVEN WHITAKER-SMITH, covered in head lice and bruises after she was sent to his office to be REPRIMANDED

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An Arizona teenager who lived in inhumane conditions in a group home when she was 12 has revealed that she is now doing well after being adopted by her school principal years ago.

Raven Whitaker-Smith, now 18, lived in a group home and said conditions were so bad she had lice, dirty fingernails and bruises running down her body.

Seven years ago, Raven met Jason Smith, the principal of Campbell County Middle School, after she was reprimanded for throwing food into the school cafeteria.

While explaining herself, Raven revealed the horrific living conditions she endured, which touched Smith’s heartstrings.

Heartbroken by her story, Smith and his wife Marybeth, who were struggling with the trauma of infertility, decided they wanted to help.

The couple first fostered Raven before officially adopting her in 2017. It was their love and dedication that saw the now 18-year-old work toward becoming a social worker at the University of Kentucky.

Speak with Room 12 News, Raven admitted that if it weren’t for the Smith’s, she would probably be dead.

“We had head lice, we had bruises all over, our fingernails were all dirty and stuff,” she said.

‘Honestly, I wouldn’t be alive anymore. I probably would have taken a completely different path.”

Raven’s father and former director shared his own harrowing experiences before adopting his new daughter.

Jason said he and his wife had previously fostered, but previously encountered issues that led to some hesitation before taking Raven into their home.

“It just crushed us, so we made the decision, and probably even more so myself, that my heart couldn’t take a break like that again,” Marybeth said.

The couple took it slow, letting Raven spend the weekend with them first so they could get to know each other.

The happy family together at a baseball game in an undated photo

The couple first fostered Whitaker-Smith and officially adopted her in 2017. The young girl, who has two loving and supportive parents, is working toward a degree in social work and hopes to one day help others.

But after the first visit, there was an immediate bond between the trio that continues to this day.

“They say a mother falls in love with their child at first sight and I remember Raven walking into that room that day, that scared little child, and I just knew in my heart that this was meant to be,” Marybeth explained .

Raven said it was a quick shift from being a student to having a family.

“That same weekend we painted each bedroom my favorite color, teal,” she said.

“I just knew that everything happens for a reason.”

Jason expressed how proud he is of Raven for overcoming so many challenges at such a young age, a sentiment echoed by Marybeth.

“If you’re somewhere and you’re thinking about raising a child, don’t be afraid to have a teenager,” she said.

“I couldn’t love her more if I had given birth to her.”