Is This the Most Bananas Book-Ban Proposal Yet?

Rutherford County in Tennessee is infamous for having illegally jailed thousands of juveniles over the course of two decades before a 2017 class-action lawsuit prompted a federal judge to put an end to it.

Now, as was first reported by The Tennessean, the same county is depicting itself as a protector of children as it decided whether to deny funding for any library whose shelves contain books it deems inappropriate.

“We are saying that we do not want to allow Rutherford County taxpayers to pay for books that we find explicit to children,” County Commissioner Craig Harris said of a proposed resolution at a Nov. 6 meeting of the county steering committee, which he chairs.

