Shocking moment Jewish teacher is forced to HIDE in her classroom at a Queens high school as ‘radicalized’ students rampage through hallways while demanding she be fired for attending pro-Israel rally

This is the shocking moment a Jewish teacher was forced to hide in her classroom at a Queens high school as her students ran amok in the hallways and demanded she be fired for attending a pro-Israel rally .

In the video, students can be seen waving Palestinian flags and jumping in the school hallways.

Another clip showed students running amok in the school hallways during the ordeal.

On Monday, students at Hillcrest High School in the New York borough rioted inside the school for two hours.

The incident occurred after footage surfaced showing a Jewish teacher at the school participating in a pro-Israel rally.

An educator at the school told The Post that administrators and NYPD officers rushed to the teacher’s aid and locked her bedroom door.

In a statement to New York PostThe teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that she has worked as an educator for 23 years in the New York City public school system.

For the past seven years, she has spent her time working at Hillcrest High School.

“I have worked hard to support our entire student body and advocate for our community,” she said.

“(I) have been deeply shaken by the calls for violence against me that have taken place online and outside of my classroom this past week.

“No one should ever feel unsafe at school, whether students or teachers. I hope that in the days ahead we can find a way to have meaningful discussions about difficult topics with respect for each other’s diverse perspectives and shared humanity.

“If we don’t learn to see each other as people, we will never be able to create a safe learning community.”

A senior student speaking to the outlet said it was the teacher’s support for Israel that sparked the assault seen at the Queens high school.

“The teacher was seen holding a sign representing Israel, as if in support of it,” they said.

“A group of kids decided to have a group chat, report her, talk about it, and then talk about starting a riot.”

A four-day ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas began Friday in Gaza under a deal Qatar helped broker.

Twenty-four hostages were freed, including 13 Israeli citizens, 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen, Qatar said. Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners later in the day.

In a video shared on social networks like TikTok and X, students can be seen waving Palestinian flags while frequently skipping in the hallways.

More pictures show how some students took it upon themselves to ruin a bathroom

But the bloody war has cost thousands of lives and led to an eruption of violent protests and clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli supporters.

The riot at Hillcrest High School has been well-documented online, with the chaos captured in a series of photos and videos.

They showed large crowds of students gathering in school hallways, chanting and running freely.

In a video shared on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), students can be seen waving Palestinian flags while jumping up and down in the hallways.

Other footage shows the toilets being destroyed as others tried to burst into the terrified teacher’s classroom as she hid from the crowd of rioters.

An educator speaking to the outlet said Administrators and NYPD officers rushed to help the teacher after she locked herself in the classroom.

According to New York City Councilman James Gennaro, the NYPD sent officers to the school and called in its counterterrorism office to investigate.

“The counterterrorism task force is only engaged if they believe it is a potentially serious situation,” Gennaro said.

NYPD officers escorted the teacher safely out of the building, but older students revealed to the post that they knew her phone number and home address.

Critics lambasted the group of students, one of whom says he is “embarrassed to be part of this generation”.

An educator at the school, seen here, said administrators and NYPD officers rushed to the teacher’s aid and locked her bedroom door.

The construction workers’ actions have since been praised on social media

“This school should be investigated for academic failure.”

Another commented: “Kick them all out. »

This comes amid growing anti-Semitism in the city following Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

Last month, two construction workers attacked a man they caught tearing up flyers showing Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas.

The men took action after seeing a man remove fliers taped to light poles on the corner of 67th Parkway and 109th Street in Queens.

One of them can be heard saying: “I’m not Jewish, he’s not Jewish.” It does not matter. It’s the fucking United States, it’s New York.

“You have no right to touch that shit. It’s a free country, you can wave your Palestinian flag and say death to the Jews or America whenever you want. But we can put up signs. All right.’

Following this, there was also a large-scale pro-Palestinian protest in Brooklyn, with thousands of protesters shutting down the famous Brooklyn Bridge.

The “Flood Brooklyn for Palestine” protest drew thousands of demonstrators holding signs reading “Free Palestine” and “Zionism is Terrorism.”

Other signs read “Biden funds genocide” and “occupation is a crime.”

Jews had been warned to avoid the area for their safety because of the demonstration, which also attracted members of the Orthodox Jewish community that led the protest.