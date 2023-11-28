Ozzy Osbourne Says He Hopes to Perform One Last Show Amid Health Struggles: “I’ll Die a Happy Man”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ozzy Osbourne opens up about his health, whether he’s afraid of dying or not, and the one thing he still hopes for.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Great Britainthe “Godfather of Heavy Metal” revealed that a tumor was found in one of his vertebrae while undergoing a fourth spinal surgery. The procedure was intended to repair damage caused by a 2019 fall that dislodged metal rods he had placed in his body after a previous quad bike crash in 2003.

“It really shocked me,” Osbourne said. “The second operation went drastically wrong and left me virtually crippled. I thought I’d be able to get going again after the second and third, but on the last one they stuck a damn rod in my spine. They found a tumor in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all of that out too. It’s pretty rough, man, and my balance is all messed up.”

But this wasn’t the only setback the musician, who has been open about his past addictions and overdoses, has faced in recent years. In 2020, he shared that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Now, Osbourne told the outlet that he’s come to some realizations because he’s been “thinking a lot while I was locked up.”

“All my drinking partners, I’ve realized they’re all dead!” he said. ‘The cemetery is full of them! You’re dead and you’re dead and you’re dead.’

He added: ‘I should have been dead long before a lot of them. Why am I the last man standing? I do not understand anything about it. Sometimes I look in the mirror and think, ‘Why did you make it?!’ I’m not going to brag about it because I should have died a thousand times over. I’ve had my stomach pumped God knows how many times.”

But despite all this, Osbourne said he still isn’t afraid of death.

“I’m not afraid of dying, but I don’t want to live a long, painful and miserable existence,” he explained. “I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness you can go to a place in Switzerland and get it done quickly. I saw my father die of cancer.”

The artist continued, “But look, I said to Sharon (Osbourne) that I smoked a joint recently and she said, ‘What are you doing that for! It’ll fucking kill you!’ I said, ‘How long do you fucking want me to live?!’ At best, I still have ten years to go and when you’re older, time goes by faster. Sharon and I recently celebrated 41 years of marriage, which I think is just incredible!”

The only thing Osbourne is “fucking pissed about” is that he never gets the “chance to say goodbye or thank you” to his fans since he announced earlier this year that he was retiring from touring due to some surgeries.

“For whatever reason, that’s my goal to work towards. To do those shows. Whether it’s at Ozzfest or somewhere, or even just a gig at the Roundhouse,” he said. “If I can’t keep doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be good enough to do one show where I can say, ‘Hey guys, thank you so much for my life.’ That’s what I’m working towards, and if I drop dead at the end, I’ll die a happy man.”