Bondi crash: Three vehicles including a Ferrari collide on Bondi Road injuring motorcyclist

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a chaotic multi-vehicle crash in an affluent coastal suburb, damaging both expensive and cheaper vehicles.

The crash in Sydney’s eastern suburbs involved a gray Chevrolet, a blue Subaru station wagon, a gray Volkswagen hatchback and a silver Land Rover 4WD as well as a red motorcycle and rental scooter which were overturned.

When emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident around 10am on Sunday on Bondi Road in Bondi, paramedics treated the driver of the motorbike, a 36-year-old man, before he was transported at the nearby Saint-Vincent hospital.

The driver of the blue Subaru – a 60-year-old man – was treated by NSW Ambulance staff before being taken to Prince of Wales Hospital in a stable condition.

Authorities have warned of “heavy” traffic and delays on one of Bondi’s busiest roads after a multi-vehicle crash, believed to have involved a Ferrari, left one person injured.

Bondi Road in Bondi was plunged into a stampede on Sunday after ambulance crews gathered en masse at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash.

“The gray Chevrolet, which retails for nearly $300,000, appears to have sustained the most damage, and a 36-year-old man was breathalyzed by police and did not test over the limit.

“He was taken to Waverley Police Station where he is assisting police with their inquiries,” a police spokesperson said.

The crash spread across Bondi Road, a busy road, including abandoned public transport buses packed with beachgoers.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed or has vision of the incident to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.