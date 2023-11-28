The Missing Mom, Her Murder-Suspect Hubby—and a Rogue DA?

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/11th Judicial District and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office

The implosion of the case against Barry Morphew, once charged with murdering his missing wife, has drawn new scrutiny to a Colorado prosecutor—who is accused of launching a bizarre media blitz and using her team to go after the judge.

Linda Stanley, the district attorney of the 11th Judicial District in Colorado, allegedly withheld information from defense lawyers, blew court deadlines, and divulged case details to true-crime YouTubers and podcasters—one of whom told The Daily Beast they were stunned by Stanley’s behavior.

“I was shocked, nervous, and unsettled when she contacted me,” Julez Wolf, who hosts “True Crime with Julez,” told The Daily Beast. “I was intimidated.”

