Teewah beach crash, Noosa: Tourist in his 20s is killed and four others injured when a Toyota Prado rolled on a popular beach

Emergency services were called shortly after midday on Sunday.

A man in his 20s died and four others were hospitalized when a car rolled at Teewah Beach on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast on Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the Toyota Prado died instantly after the car rolled several times, police confirmed.

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, were called to a single-car rollover near Teewah Beach Campground shortly after midday.

A woman in her 20s, two men in their 20s and a man in his 30s were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, a spokesperson said. Queensland ambulance.

A man in his 20s died and four others were hospitalized when a car rolled at Teewah Beach on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast on Sunday afternoon. The car is photographed behind the fire truck

A rescue helicopter and a police vehicle are pictured at the scene of the accident on Sunday.

They are all said to be in stable conditions.

A spokesperson for RACQ Lifeflight said the Prado was believed to have swerved to avoid something on the road.

