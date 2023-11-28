7 people martyred, others injured by Israeli forces in Jenin, Nablus

Asaad Ali al-Damj (33 years old) was martyred, and three others were injured on Sunday at dawn after an Israeli occupation drone bombed a house in the Jenin Camp in the occupied West Bank.

Eyewitnesses reported that an Israeli occupation forces drone carried out a strike on a house in the vicinity of Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital, which led to the martyrdom of al-Damj and wounded three others.

The occupation forces blocked ambulances from reaching the place to evacuate the wounded.

A large military force, accompanied by a military bulldozer and followed by reinforcements raided the city of Jenin from several directions, triggering fierce confrontations.

The Israeli forces surrounded the government hospital, the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society, and Ibn Sina Hospital, destroyed the kiosks in front of the hospital, and deployed their snipers on the roofs of several high-rise buildings.

Israeli soldiers stormed multiple residences in the Jabriyat, al-Hadaf, and Talat al-Ghabz areas, as well as on the outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp. At the same time, bulldozers destroyed numerous cars, infrastructure, and roads.

On Saturday eveningnbsp;Israeli forces targeted and killed four Palestinians, including a child, injured six young men, and bombed homes, during their raids into the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

Sources revealed that the martyrs are Ammar Mohammad Abu al-Wafa, Ahmad Abu al-Haija, Mohammad Mahmoud Freihat, and a child, Mahmoud Khaled Abu al-Haija.

Palestinian news agencynbsp;WAFAnbsp;reported that Palestinian youth Odai Sanawbar was killed by Israeli occupation forces#39; gunfire in the village of Yatma, south of Nablus.

The director of the Jenin Governmental Hospital confirmed that after the occupation forces stormed the city of Jenin, theynbsp;surrounded the hospital and closed off all of its entrances, demanding all Palestinian citizens exit the hospital.

The resistance fighters in Jeninnbsp;confronted attempts to storm the occupation forces, coinciding with the sound of sirens in Jenin and its camp.

On that note, the Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Brigade and al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Jenin reported violent confrontations with the occupation forces and vehicles raiding the vicinity of the camp.

The al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades reported that an IOF military jeep stormed the city of Jenin and was targeted with a high-explosive device.

An injury was recorded by IOF bullets in front of Ofer prison, west of Ramallah, and another child was injured by fragments of occupation bullets in the village of Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, coinciding with the outbreak of confrontations in the village of Madama.

The IOF shot two young Palestinians north of the city of al-Khalil before arresting them and also stormed the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah. — ALMAYADEEN

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;