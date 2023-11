NNA – Caretaker Minister of Industry,nbsp;George Bushkian, left for Austria this morning, to represent Lebanon in the twentieth session of the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), which is being held at the organizationrsquo;s headquarters in the capital, Vienna, at the level of ministers and heads of participating delegations from 175 countries.

The opening session begins tomorrow and continues until Friday.

