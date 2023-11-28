Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamiyeh bound for London to represent Lebanon in the meetings of the International Maritime Organization's General Assembly

    By

    Nov 26, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;The caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamiyah, will leave Beirut this morning at the head of a delegation from the ministry to London to represent Lebanon in the work of the 33rd session of the General Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which will begin its work tomorrow, Monday.

    Hamiyeh is scheduled to deliver Lebanonrsquo;s speech during the conference, and will also hold a series of meetings with his participating counterparts from various countries of the world, with the aim of confirming Lebanonrsquo;s position on the map of global transport corridors and enhancing the role of its ports on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea and their importance in the maritime transport sector.nbsp;
