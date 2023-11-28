West Ham’s Said Benrahma ‘is being targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs’ ahead of the January transfer window with David Moyes’ side ‘open to selling the winger if a suitable offer is made’

West Ham’s Said Benrahma is a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League

The Hammers are open to selling the winger if a suitable offer is made for him

Look at how Villa bounced back from a 5-1 defeat… they’re dangerous! It all starts

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

West Ham’s Said Benrahma is reportedly being targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

As reported by The sunWith a suitable offer, Benrahma could make the move.

The report states that Benrahma’s new agent has strong links with leading clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Benrahma’s agent has been in London for personal talks with West Ham boss David Moyes.

With Benrahma not guaranteed a place in the starting line-up, it is possible that West Ham will accept a bid for him.

West Ham winger Said Benrahma has become a target for Saudi Pro League clubs

Benrahma’s agent has been in London for personal talks with West Ham boss David Moyes

Your browser does not support iframes.

A host of prominent players made the switch to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window, with Roberto Firmino signing for Al-Ahli, while Aymeric Laporte joined Al-Nassr and Jordan Henderson moved to Al-Ettifaq.

Benrahma first switched to English football with Brentford in 2018. He was initially loaned out to West Ham in October 2020, before making the deal permanent in 2021.

Since joining the Hammers, Benrahma has made 149 appearances, scoring 24 goals and providing 19 assists.

He played when West Ham won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

West Ham could be open to selling Benrahma as he is not guaranteed to start regularly