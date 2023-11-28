Jurgen Klopp reveals he is happy his Liverpool side ‘passed a test’ with 1-1 draw against Manchester City but admits the Reds are still ‘in a process’

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored Liverpool’s equalizer with a well-taken finish

Jurgen Klopp praised the right-back for his performance against Jeremy Doku

Trent and Bellingham can play together, but not get in each other’s way – IAKO

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is pleased his side ‘passed a test’ in their comeback draw against Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold saved a point for Liverpool with a well-taken effort after Erling Haaland’s opener.

Haaland’s clever finishing made him the fastest player to score 50 goals in the Premier League, breaking Andy Cole’s record.

The Reds ended City’s 100 per cent home win record in 2023, with City previously winning 23 consecutive games at the Etihad.

As a result, Klopp has praised his side’s ability to take a point from Pep Guardiola’s side. He even said that they could have won if they had played better, but also admitted that there is still a ‘process’ going on.

Jurgen Klopp has received plenty of praise from his side after passing a ‘test’ against champions Man City

Tret Alexander-Arnold used all his attacking power to score an excellent equalizer

The English right-back dragged his side back into the match with a well-taken strike from the edge of the penalty area

According to the independentsaid the German: ‘I think we passed a test, I’m not sure if it was the test,

‘Last year we had a team that played together for a long time and we came here completely under the wheels and had no chance.

‘Today we had a chance. I’m not crazy: if you ask who had the best chance of winning the match, it was obviously City. We don’t check whether we are as good as City.

‘But if we had played really well, we could have won. This is a really tough place to get to and it’s no coincidence that they’ve won, I don’t know how many, in a row at home. They are a super team. We are still in a process.

‘If we had played really well today we could have won, but we didn’t. I said to the boys at half-time: imagine what it would be like if we played well.’

Liverpool will be happy with their result and it means they are unbeaten in their last seven games.

Klopp then praised England right-back Alexander-Arnold after putting in a good performance against talented Belgian winger Jeremy Doku.

“He played a really good game,” he said. ‘With the position we changed him (at half-time) and made it clearer where he should be and his moments with Doku are still there. You saw how difficult it is against him: he can dribble very well.’

There were a few choice words between Pep Guardiola and striker Darwin Nunez during the full-time period