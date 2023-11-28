Bou Habib, Kombos meet in Barcelona

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdullah Bou Habib met today in Barcelona his Cypriot counterpart Costantinos Kombos.

After the meeting Bou Habib said: ldquo;We agreed on the importance of the two-state solution to end the conflict in Palestine and on the centrality of the Palestinian issue for stability and peace in the Middle East.quot;

quot;We also exchanged ideas on how to find a sustainable solution to the displacement crisis that we are suffering from together, and the necessity of working on a new approach to this challenge, especially after the increasing desire among newly displaced people to reach Europe at any cost and settle there,quot; he added.

