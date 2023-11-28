More hostages released by Hamas despite agonising delay

NNA – A second group of Israeli hostages left Hamas captivity on Saturday, after hours of delay had increased the anxiety of desperate families.

The Israeli military said 13 Israelis were released in Gaza and in exchange 39 more Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel in the West Bank. Hamas also released four Thai hostages.

The first releases took place smoothly on Friday, under a temporary four-day truce deal brokered by Qatar.

Urgent talks saved Saturday#39;s handover. — BBC

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;