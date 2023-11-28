Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Marty Krofft of ‘Land of the Lost’ and ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ Dies

    Marty Krofft of ‘Land of the Lost’ and ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ Dies

    Marty Krofft, who created a string of otherworldly children’s shows with his brother Sid, including H.R. Pufnstuf, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, and Land of the Lost, has died at age 86. His publicist told reporters the cause was kidney failure.

    Krofft also co-produced a string of prime-time adult shows starring A-list celebrities including Donny and Marie with the Osmond siblings, Pryor’s Place with Richard Pryor and Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters.

    The Canadian-born children of puppeteers, the Krofft brothers followed in the family footsteps, developing a risque puppet show for adults in California.

