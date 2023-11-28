A cargo ship with 14 people on board sank off the Greek coast

NNA – The Greek Coast Guard announced on Sunday that a cargo ship flying the Comoros flag with 14 people on board sank off the coast of the island of Lesbos with strong winds blowing in the region, according to Sky News Arabia.

The Greek Coast Guard said that the cargo ship quot;Raptorquot; sank off the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday, 4.5 nautical miles away, and all but one of its 14 crew members are still missing.

Five ships, three Coast Guard ships, Air Force and Navy helicopters, and a Navy frigate are participating in the rescue operation.

The government news agency in Greece said that the ship quot;Raptorquot;, which was loaded with salt, had a crew of 14 on board, including 8 Egyptians, 4 Indians, and 2 Syrians.

