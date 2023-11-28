Abi Ramia partakes in “Mediterranean Day” ceremony in Barcelona

NNA – MP Simon Abi Ramia participated in the ldquo;Mediterranean Dayrdquo; ceremony held in Barcelona yesterday, at the invitation of the ldquo;Union for the Mediterraneanrdquo; in the presence of Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, the Union#39;s Secretary-General, Ambassador Kamal Nasser, and a crowd of political and diplomatic figures from Mediterranean countries.

Abi Ramia met with Barcelona Mayor Jaumenbsp;Collboni and thanked him for Barcelonarsquo;s decision to freeze relations between the city and all Israeli institutions and suspend twinning with Tel Aviv due to the massacres committed against Palestinians in Gaza until a complete cessation of the war is reached.

Abi Ramia also praised the courage of Collboni and his team in takingnbsp;this decision, which ldquo;contradicts all the atmosphere that prevailed in Western political circles, which demonstrates Barcelonarsquo;s attachment to humanitarian values and the principles of international justice.rdquo;

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.