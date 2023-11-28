Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Abi Ramia partakes in “Mediterranean Day” ceremony in Barcelona

    By

    Nov 26, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – MP Simon Abi Ramia participated in the ldquo;Mediterranean Dayrdquo; ceremony held in Barcelona yesterday, at the invitation of the ldquo;Union for the Mediterraneanrdquo; in the presence of Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, the Union#39;s Secretary-General, Ambassador Kamal Nasser, and a crowd of political and diplomatic figures from Mediterranean countries.

    Abi Ramia met with Barcelona Mayor Jaumenbsp;Collboni and thanked him for Barcelonarsquo;s decision to freeze relations between the city and all Israeli institutions and suspend twinning with Tel Aviv due to the massacres committed against Palestinians in Gaza until a complete cessation of the war is reached.

    Abi Ramia also praised the courage of Collboni and his team in takingnbsp;this decision, which ldquo;contradicts all the atmosphere that prevailed in Western political circles, which demonstrates Barcelonarsquo;s attachment to humanitarian values and the principles of international justice.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Trump Denies He’s ‘Cognitively Impaired’—and Says He Makes Gaffes ‘Sarcastically’

    Nov 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy