Tuesday, November 28, 2023

    11:00nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;An expanded Lebanese-Palestinian-Arab national meeting, with the Ambassador of Bolivarian Venezuela, General Jesuacute;s Gregorio Gonzalez, under the title: ldquo;Loyalty to Bolivarian Venezuela and the peoples of Latin America for their positions in support of the Palestinian people and condemning the Zionist massacres in steadfast Gaza,rdquo; at the invitation of the Civil Campaign to Support Palestine and the Nationrsquo;s Issues – taking place at the embassy headquarters in Jal El Dib – Hajal Building

