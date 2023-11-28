Prince William Is in ‘Heir Mode,’ Leading to Conflict With King Charles

Toby Melville/Pool/Reuters

Omid Scobie: Meghan is not a source, or my friend

Omid Scobie has denied that Meghan Markle has had any input to his new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. Asked if Meghan had contributed to the book, Scobie told the Sunday Times: “No, and I’m not her friend. I didn’t interview her for this book.”

