Terry Venables dies aged 80: Tottenham to pay tribute to their former player and manager with minute’s applause ahead of their game against Aston Villa

Tottenham will pay tribute to their former manager and player Terry Venables before their home game against Aston Villa following his death at the age of 80.

It was announced on Sunday that Venables, who also managed England, Barcelona and Crystal Palace, died after a long illness.

Spurs players will wear black armbands ahead of the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and there will also be a minute’s applause from supporters.

In a statement on Sunday, Tottenham said: ‘The Club is extremely saddened by the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.

Terry Venables won the FA Cup in 1991 after Tottenham defeated Nottingham Forest in the final

Venables signed both Paul Gascoigne (L) and Gary Lineker (R) during his time as Spurs boss

Venables also won the FA Cup as a player for Tottenham, representing the club between 1987 and 1991

The Club is extremely saddened by the death of former player and manager Terry Venables. Our deepest condolences go out to Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. As a tribute, we will applaud for a minute before kick-off and our players will… pic.twitter.com/ot67eolKJl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 26, 2023

‘As a tribute, we will applaud for a minute before kick-off and our players will wear black armbands during this afternoon’s match against Aston Villa.

“Rest in peace, Terry.”

Venables’ family said: ‘We are completely devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness.

‘We would ask that privacy be provided at this incredibly sad time so that we can mourn the loss of this dear man who was so fortunate to be in our lives.’

Aston Villa also posted a tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter. The club said: ‘Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by the passing of former England manager Terry Venables.

‘Prior to kick-off against Terry’s former club Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, there will be a minute’s applause in his memory. The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the club go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Venables, who made more than 100 appearances for the club, returned to White Hart Lane as manager.

After starting his playing career at Chelsea, Venables signed for Tottenham in 1965.

He played 142 games for Tottenham, scoring nine goals, winning the FA Cup in 1967 and beating his former club Chelsea in the final. Venables left for Crystal Palace in 1969.

In 1987, Venables returned to Tottenham as the club’s manager and won the FA Cup in 1991, beating Nottingham Forest in the final, while Spurs also shared the Charity Shield with rivals Arsenal that year.

While in charge of Tottenham, Venables signed Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne.

He remained Tottenham boss until 1991 but is best remembered as England’s manager during their run to the semi-finals of Euro ’96 on home turf.

Venables, pictured as England manager ahead of Euro ’96, has died aged 80

Venables consoles Gareth Southgate after missing the decisive penalty in the semi-final in 1996

After overcoming the pre-tournament scandal when Paul Gascoigne and others were photographed drunk in a Hong Kong nightclub, the Three Lions achieved unforgettable victories over Scotland and the Netherlands.

They eliminated Spain on penalties in the quarter-finals and suffered an embarrassing shoot-out defeat to Germany in the last four, with current England boss Gareth Southgate missing the decisive kick.

Venables would later coach Australia, Palace a second time, Middlesbrough alongside Bryan Robson and Leeds, before returning to the England squad as part of Steve McClaren’s staff.