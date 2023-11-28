Anthony Albanese’s popularity in freefall as voters abandon Labor after an embarrassing string of policy failures

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Anthony Albanese’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since he became prime minister, a new poll reveals.

The Newspoll, produced for The Australianalso reveals that the Labor primary vote is in free fall after a series of political errors in recent months.

Labor’s vote fell four points to 31 percent in the past three weeks, while the Coalition’s vote rose a point to 38 percent – its highest support since May’s election 2019.

On a two-party preference basis, Labor and the Coalition are tied 50-50 in the poll, which would likely lead to Labor losing five seats and its majority if an election were held this weekend.

Anthony Albanese’s (pictured) approval rating among Australian voters has fallen to its lowest level since Labor won the May 2022 federal election.

Mr Albanese’s personal approval rating, which fell two points to 40 per cent, is now on par with Liberal leader Peter Dutton.

This represents a drop of 12 percent in just four months since July.

Worse still, the prime minister’s dissatisfaction level reached 53 percent, giving him a net approval rating – satisfaction minus dissatisfaction – of minus 13.

While Mr Dutton’s approval rating remains lower than Mr Albanese’s at 37 per cent, his disapproval rating is also below 50 per cent, making both political leaders equally unpopular with a score of minus 13.

This is the second poll in a row that shows more voters are more dissatisfied with Mr Albanese’s performance than Mr Dutton’s.

The fall in the Prime Minister’s popularity began after the resounding defeat of the Voice referendum in all states on October 14.

Rising interest rates since he came to power and Australia’s cost of living crisis have also discouraged voters.

But in recent weeks the opposition has criticized the government for being unprepared when the High Court handed down a shock ruling that would lead to the release of 92 asylum seekers from indefinite detention, ruling their detention was unlawful.

On a two-party preference basis, Labor and the Coalition are tied 50-50 in the poll, which would likely lead to Labor losing five seats and its majority if an election were held this weekend. Pictured: Peter Dutton

Among the group fitted with surveillance devices and released into the community are dangerous criminals, including murderers, rapists and child sex offenders.

Mr Dutton also made political points by accusing the Labor Party of not doing enough to support the Jewish community following the rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Australia following the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel.

As well as losing votes to the Coalition, Labor also lost votes on the left, with the Greens’ support increasing by one point to 13 per cent.

Support for other minor parties and independents Teal rose two points to 12 per cent, while Pauline Hanson’s One Nation remained steady at 6 per cent.

The collapse of the Labor primaries over the past three weeks marks the biggest single-period fall for the government since it came to power last year.

The only silver lining for Mr Albanese came in the face-off with Mr Dutton, with the Prime Minister leading by 46 per cent to 35 per cent.

But even there, the gap has narrowed significantly since July, when Mr Albanese had a massive 25-point lead over the Liberal leader.

There is only one sitting of the Federal Parliament left before the long summer recess.