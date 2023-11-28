Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Marches continue in American cities denouncing the aggression on the Gaza Strip

    NNA – Marches continued in a number of American cities denouncing the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip that resulted in the killing of more than 15,000 citizens, the majority of whom are children and women, and about 30,000 wounded.

    Palestinian News Agency ldquo;WAFArdquo; correspondent noted that marches were organized in Washington, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Arizona, while activists took advantage of the most important shopping week in the United States, known as ldquo;Black Friday,rdquo; to demonstrate in front of huge commercial complexes, urging Americans to boycott shopping this year to push major companies to put pressure on the American administration in order to force the occupation army to stop its aggression.

    He pointed out that activists will publish the names of children who were martyred at the hands of the occupation forces through social networking sites and during solidarity marches, to emphasize that they are not ldquo;just numbersrdquo; and to push for the prosecution of the occupation leaders for their crimes against Palestinian childhood.

