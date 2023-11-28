“Wall Street Journal”: Possibility of extending temporary truce in Gaza for another four days

NNA – A source familiar with the negotiations between Israel and Hamas revealed that talks are currently underway with the aim of extending the temporary truce currently in place, which expires tomorrow, Monday, for another four days, according to what an American newspaper reported today.

The quot;Wall Street Journalquot; quoted the source familiar with the talks on extending the truce, who did not reveal his identity, as saying that the negotiators hope that the current temporary ceasefire in Gaza can be extended for another 4 days, with the release of between 40 tonbsp;50 detainees ofnbsp;women and children.

This number will be in addition to the 50 detainees whom Hamas agreed to release during the first four-day period, meaning that the number of those who may be released in the event of an agreement to extend the truce will range between 90 and 100 detainees.

Hamas had initially indicated that it was ready to release 100 of its detainees, in addition to foreign detainees of other nationalities, according to Sky News Arabia.

