    American on List of Hostages to be Released by Hamas on Sunday

    An American hostage is reportedly among the hostages set to be released by Hamas on Sunday, an Israeli official told CNN.

    The identity of the U.S. citizen was unclear, though only three Americans, including 4-year-old Abigail Eden, match the criteria of the Israel-Hamas truce terms, which include the release of women and children.

    “We are now hopeful that Abigail will be released and reunited with her family,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on State of the Union on Sunday. “She turned four just two days ago. She has been through hell. She had her parents killed right in front of her and has been held hostage for the last several weeks.”

